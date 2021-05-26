Suarez homers in leadoff debut, Reds down Nationals 2-1

Washington's Josh Bell belted his sixth homer in the ninth off Amir Garrett, and Lucas Sims got the final out for his second save.

Scherzer (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings in his first loss since late April. He struck out nine in his fifth straight outing allowing two runs or fewer.

Both starters walked one, but Mahle won the duel thanks to two swings.

Farmer drove the opening pitch of the third inning into the seats in left.

In the sixth, Suarez took a 1-1 changeup over the scoreboard in right-center.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RF Aristides Aquino (left hand fracture) will need a rehab assignment and is likely to join Triple-A Louisville next month, Bell said. ... 1B Joey Votto (left thumb) took swings and ground balls in Cincinnati on Tuesday. ... 3B Mike Moustakas (right heel) could progress from running in water to running outdoors this weekend, Bell said.

Nationals: With CF Victor Robles (right ankle sprain) placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, backdated to Thursday, manager Dave Martinez said it's not clear whether Robles will return as soon as he's eligible. ... RHP Tanner Rainey has been cleared from the COVID-19 list and threw a bullpen session Tuesday.

MUCH ABOUT DOOLITTLE

Reds reliever Sean Doolittle was honored with a pregame video montage and presented with signed memorabilia in his first game in Washington since departing as a free agent last season.

Doolittle spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Nationals, making his second All-Star appearance in 2018 and helping the club to its only World Series title a year later. He's 3-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 20 appearances for Cincinnati.

“He was a very important part of this ballclub but also of this city,” Martinez said. “We miss him. We’re glad he’s doing well, but I can’t wait to see him.”

UP NEXT

Jeff Hoffman (3-3, 4.31 ERA) aims for his first career win against Washington on Wednesday, while Joe Ross (2-4, 5.72) tries for his third straight win against Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Cincinnati Reds' Sean Doolittle hugs his manager from the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals, Dave Martinez, as he is acknowledged on the field by his former team during a baseball game beaten the Reds and Nationals in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Nationals' Daniel Hudson and Ryan Zimmerman, right, hold plaques. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Washington Nationals Juan Soto runs to first on a single during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Washington Nationals second baseman Josh Harrison (5) tags out Cincinnati Reds Kyle Farmer (17) on a steal attempt second during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer is hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta