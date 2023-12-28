Strus, Cavaliers host the Bucks

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Cavaliers are 3-2 in division play. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.2.

The Bucks are 19-8 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.0.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Strus is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.6 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 131.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Sam Merrill: out (wrist), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Donovan Mitchell: out (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.