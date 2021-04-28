X

Struggling Twins look to stop 4-game skid against Indians

By The Associated Press
Minnesota heads into the matchup against Cleveland in a rut, losers of four straight

Minnesota Twins (7-15, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (11-11, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .88 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-3, 6.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +109, Twins -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 29 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Franmil Reyes leads them with seven, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Twins are 2-3 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has slugged .386 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .847 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. Aaron Civale notched his fourth victory and Reyes went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cleveland. Kenta Maeda registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Indians with seven home runs and has 17 RBIs.

Buxton leads the Twins with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .847.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

