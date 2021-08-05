springfield-news-sun logo
Stripling scheduled to start for Toronto against Cleveland

By The Associated Press
The Blue Jays will send Ross Stripling to the mound Thursday and the Indians will give Triston McKenzie the start

Cleveland Indians (52-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-49, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -195, Indians +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 27-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .410.

The Indians are 26-30 on the road. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-6. Steven Matz earned his ninth victory and George Springer went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. J.C. Mejia took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 85 RBIs and is batting .322.

Rosario leads the Indians with 97 hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Indians: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

