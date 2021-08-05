Stripling scheduled to start for Toronto against Cleveland

The Blue Jays are 27-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .410.

The Indians are 26-30 on the road. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-6. Steven Matz earned his ninth victory and George Springer went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. J.C. Mejia took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 85 RBIs and is batting .322.

Rosario leads the Indians with 97 hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Indians: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.