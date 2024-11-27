Strickland leads Western Michigan against Youngstown State after 20-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Youngstown State after Markhi Strickland scored 20 points in Western Michigan's 80-76 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Penguins play their first home game after going 2-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site matchups to start the season. Youngstown State is ninth in the Horizon League with 27.7 points per game in the paint led by EJ Farmer averaging 6.7.

The Broncos are 0-2 in road games. Western Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Strickland averaging 7.3.

Youngstown State is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Penguins.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.