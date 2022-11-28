Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.
Each of Gonzaga's starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists.
Jack Nunge scored a game-high 25 points for Xavier (4-3), and Colby Jones had 22.
The Musketeers opened a 71-63 lead on KyKy Tandy's jumper with 6:21 to go. But the Bulldogs (5-2) responded with an 8-0 run.
Timme's two foul shots tied it at 71 with 4:47 remaining.
The teams exchanged leads several times in the final five minutes.
Strawther's 3 put Gonzaga back in front at 76-75 with 3:18 to go. Watson then converted a floater, and Strawther made another 3 to make it 81-75 with 1:39 left.
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: Ball movement was key for Gonzaga’s offense. Gonzaga had 23 assists on 31 made baskets compared to only 17 assists for Xavier.
Xavier: Guard Adam Kunkel was scratched after suffering a head injury.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga: Face Baylor on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Xavier: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer