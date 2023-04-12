Storms upend one of North America's largest tire plants

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes tore through the South and Midwest on April 1, killing at least 26 and causing widespread damage. Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, which was acquired by the manufacturing giant Goodyear in 2021, has shuttered its Tupelo plant as officials oversee repairs to the facility.

Large sections of roofing atop the plant sustained heavy damage during the early morning storm that blew through Tupelo, which is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Memphis.