Stian Gregersen scores twice on headers to rally Atlanta United past Columbus Crew 2-1

Stian Gregersen scored twice in the second half and Atlanta United rallied to defeat the Columbus Crew 2-1
news
11 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Stian Gregersen scored twice in the second half and Atlanta United rallied to defeat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus scored first when Diego Rossi connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 36th minute.

The Crew led 1-0 at halftime, then Gregersen delivered for Atlanta in the second half, twice connecting on a header off a corner kick by Saba Lobjanidze.

Gregersen's brace came after he missed Wednesday's match against New York City after being shown a red card in an earlier match against Montreal.

Columbus lost despite advantages of 65-35% in possession and 593-256 in total passes. However, Atlanta led 6-3 in shots on goal.

MLS now takes a break from regular-season play, with the All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24 and the annual Leagues Cup running from July 26 to Aug. 25.

Columbus (12-4-7) heads into the break in third place in the Eastern Conference. Twelfth-place Atlanta (7-11-7) is two points behind a tie for eighth.

—-

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

In Other News
1
Cedarville expands National Security Agency partnership
2
More than 100 people attend event to learn about United Senior Services...
3
Springfield police, county jobs agency impacted by global tech outage
4
Northwestern senior crowned 2024 Clark County Fair Queen
5
Katelyn Markham’s father believes he’ll never know what happened to her
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top