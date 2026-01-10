Steinbach, Washington Huskies to host Thornton and the Ohio State Buckeyes

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Ohio State in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Huskies are 6-1 on their home court. Washington averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 3.8.

Washington's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is averaging 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

John Mobley Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Thornton is shooting 53.0% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.