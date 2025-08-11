Stefanski's timeline for announcing Browns starting QB remains uncertain

“I think you take everything into account, but we’ll see how we get through this week and then make a decision. … make a decision on when to make a decision," Stefanski said on Monday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year after being traded by Denver to Cleveland — also indicated that Stefanski hasn't told the team when a decision will be made.

“As a receiver group we can’t really too much focus on the quarterback competition but just focus on our job, our execution and making a job easier for whichever quarterback’s in the backfield,” he said. “I think we’ve grown a lot. A lot people are a lot more confident within the playbook, so once you know the playbook down, it’s all about executing it and I feel like everybody’s been doing a great job with that.”

With Kenny Pickett unable to be a full participant in practice since July 28 because of a hamstring injury, Joe Flacco has taken most of the snaps with the first-team offense. Pickett did have three touchdown passes during a 7-on-7 red zone drill on Monday, but he hasn't taken part in work during 11-on-11 periods since July 26.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel was limited last week because of a strained hamstring, but did some 11-on-11 work Monday.

Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders had most of his work with the second team as he looks to continue his momentum after directing three touchdown drives and playing nearly three quarters in last Friday's 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The much-heralded, fifth-round pick completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two TD passes.

Jeudy was impressed with Sanders' second TD, a 12-yard toss to Kaden Davis to put the Browns up 14-7 in the second quarter.

“Shedeur's got a great arm, very accurate," Jeudy said. "He threw two great, accurate balls and the last one was as he went through all his progressions. It was the last read. For him as a young quarterback to be able to make those reads, make that progression, kudos to him.”

Stefanski hasn't outlined how the snaps will be divided between the quarterbacks in Philadelphia.

The best scenario would be for Flacco to get his work in the joint workouts along with Pickett if he makes progress over the next couple of days. That would allow Sanders and Pickett, if healthy, to get the playing time in the game along with some snaps in the joint workouts.

“That’s why you do these practices, I think,” Stefanski said. "And both sides view it that way, typically, because you script the practice so that the ones get the vast majority so that then your guys that are getting the twos and threes reps can get the majority of their reps in the game.”

NOTES: Wide receiver Luke Floriea was waived with an injury designation. The undrafted rookie suffered a hamstring injury after making a 30-yard catch near the sideline.

