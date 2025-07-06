Stefan Frei taken off field in ambulance as Sounders and Crew play to 1-1 tie

Frei had three saves for Seattle (8-6-6).

Columbus (10-3-8), which had won three in a row, in unbeaten in four straight.

Rothrock put away a one-touch shot, off a feed from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, from the left-center of the area to make it 1-1.

Diego Rossi gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. Ibrahim Aliyu, on the counter-attack, slipped a perfectly-placed cross between three defenders to a charging Rossi for a first-touch finish from point-blank range.

The Sounders are 8-4-6 all time against Columbus, which includes a 4-0 road win in the only meeting between the clubs last season.

Kossa-Rienzi was shown yellow cards in the 87th minute and the second minute of stoppage and the Sounders played the final few minutes a man down.

Evan Bush stopped one shot for Columbus.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer