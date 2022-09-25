Steer's go-ahead homer lifts Reds past Brewers 2-1

Cincinnati tied the score 1-1 in the fourth when Ashby hit Austin Romine with the bases loaded — one of two hit batters for Ashby.

Milwaukee's lone run and all of their hits against Reds starter Nick Lodolo came in the second inning.

Steer's solo home run leading off the eighth was his second homer of the season, first since his major-league debut on Sept. 2.

Matt Bush (2-3) took the loss. Buck Farmer (2-1) got the win and Alexis Diaz earned his ninth save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: RHP Luis Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 24, with a right calf strain.

Reds: OF Jake Fraley and INF Donovan Solano are dealing with an eye infection. It is uncertain whether they will travel to Pittsburgh where the Reds begin a series on Monday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Conclude the regular season with a nine-game homestand against St. Louis, Miami and Arizona. It begins Tuesday, when RHP Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62) will start the opener of a two-game series against the Cardinals.

Reds: RHP Chase Anderson (2-3, 5.21) will start the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Monday.

