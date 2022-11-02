Steele rushes for 192 yards, Ball State beats Kent St. 27-20

Tied at 20-all, Steele led a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in Paddock's 8-yard scoring pass to Tanner Koziol with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kent State got to its 48 before turning it over on downs and Ball State ran out the clock.

Jayshon Jackson had a team-high 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Steele, who went over the century mark for the seventh time this season, had a 37-yard run during the Cardinals go-ahead drive in the fourth.