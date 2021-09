Steady Europe takes early lead over U.S. at Solheim Cup

Travel limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic left the Europeans with few supporters in a decidedly pro U.S. crowd.

Reid and Maguire, a Solheim Cup rookie, more than held their own against world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica. The Europeans took the lead when the Kordas made a mess of the par-4 fourth. They pushed the advantage to 2-up after the Americans posted a double bogey on the par-4 sixth and closed it out when Maguire calmly rolled in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th.

The loss was the first for Nelly Korda in foursomes and just the second in five foursome matches for Jessica. The Americans managed three birdies — two of which were matched by the Europeans — during the round even with former Masters champion Bubba Watson walking along with their group while serving as a volunteer assistant for U.S. captain Pat Hurst.

Americans Ally Ewing and Megan Khang were 2-up with three to go but let it slip away when Ewing missed 3-footer on 18 that would have won it, forcing the U.S. to settle for a half-point. Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson were 2-up with four holes to go only to lose when Altomare's tee shot on the 18th went into a bunker, opening the door for Pedersen and Hull to slip through.

Europe is searching for just its second victory on U.S. soil in the Solheim Cup's 31-year history.

