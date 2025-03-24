Staveskie scores 29, Cleveland State beats Queens 88-73 in CBI quarterfinals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 29 points in Cleveland State's 88-73 win over Queens on Monday in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.
Cleveland State advances to play Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Staveskie shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Vikings (22-12). Dylan Arnett scored 20 points while going 10 of 12 from the field and added six rebounds. Tevin Smith had 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.
The Royals (20-15) were led in scoring by DJ Shine, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Wilson and Leo Colimerio each had 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Local immigration advocates urging Springfield Haitians to know rights
2
Diet, including dairy, can make big difference in healthy aging
3
English classes for immigrants expanding in Springfield
4
Clark County approves $336M annual budget, touts strong bond rating
5
Clark County organizations invited to be part of America’s 250th...