Staveskie and Cleveland State host Northern Kentucky

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Northern Kentucky after Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points in Cleveland State's 80-72 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings have gone 8-2 at home. Cleveland State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Ebrima Dibba averaging 3.9.

The Norse are 4-3 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon League with 14.6 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.6.

Cleveland State averages 74.7 points, 5.0 more per game than the 69.7 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Norse face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Arnett is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Vikings.

Trey Robinson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.