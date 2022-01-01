Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

State probes fatal shooting by officer minutes into new year

news
36 minutes ago
State officials in Ohio are investigating a fatal police shooting minutes into the new year

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — State officials in Ohio are investigating a fatal police shooting minutes into the new year.

Police said Saturday that officers were investigating gunfire in Canton shortly after midnight Friday.

Chief Jack Angelo said an officer who was outside his vehicle confronted someone who began shooting a firearm. Angelo said the officer feared for his safety and fired his duty weapon at the person, striking him.

Police said first aid was administered and the person was transported to a hospital by fire department paramedics.

The Stark County coroner's office said the man was pronounced dead just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Aultman Hospital. His name and other information wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting occurred at 12:06 a.m. as many in the community were celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year minutes earlier.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating and all evidence including body camera images and firearms has been turned over to the bureau. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in shootings involving police.

In Other News
1
Springfield school board president leaving after nearly a decade
2
Dayton man indicted in Clark County for allegedly assaulting officer at
3
Fourth and final phase of Springfield’s Bridgewater housing development
4
Holiday in the City events still available for winter enjoyment in...
5
Springfield Foundation awards more than $22K in grants to Clark County...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top