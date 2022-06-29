State agency to lead probe into deadly Akron police shooting

The Akron Beacon Journal reported the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the death of Jayland Walker at the request of Akron police. The findings about his death were announced Wednesday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County.

Authorities have said police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Walker, a 25-year-old Akron resident, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, but he drove off and fired a shot during the subsequent car chase.