Star WR Zay Flowers exits in the 2nd quarter for Baltimore with a right knee injury

Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers left Baltimore’s victory against Cleveland with a right knee injury
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Updated Jan 5, 2025
BALTIMORE (AP) — The last thing the Baltimore Ravens needed in their regular-season finale was a major injury. They're hoping Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers avoided one.

Flowers left Baltimore's 35-10 win over Cleveland on Saturday with a right knee injury. The second-year wide receiver began grabbing at his right leg after a short catch-and-run in the second quarter. It appeared he may have been hit on the knee by Cleveland's Mohamoud Diabate.

Flowers eventually was able to get up and walk gingerly off the field, but the injury is a concern for the playoff-bound Ravens.

“It's something that he has a chance to be OK with, but we'll probably have more details after an MRI tomorrow morning,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Flowers has given Baltimore much-needed production from the receiver spot this season, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 Flowers occasionally puts his shiftiness to use in the running game as well.

The Ravens clinched the AFC North title with the win over Cleveland, so it wasn't a situation where they were likely to hold top players back to protect them from injury.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

