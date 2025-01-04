Star WR Zay Flowers exits in the 2nd quarter for Baltimore with a right knee injury

Flowers eventually was able to get up and walk gingerly off the field, but the injury is a concern for the playoff-bound Ravens.

“It's something that he has a chance to be OK with, but we'll probably have more details after an MRI tomorrow morning,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Flowers has given Baltimore much-needed production from the receiver spot this season, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 Flowers occasionally puts his shiftiness to use in the running game as well.

The Ravens clinched the AFC North title with the win over Cleveland, so it wasn't a situation where they were likely to hold top players back to protect them from injury.

