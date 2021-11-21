springfield-news-sun logo
St. Thomas (MN) defeats SIU-Edwardsville 86-73

Riley Miller and Ryan Lindberg scored 24 points apiece as St. Thomas (MN) beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-73 at the Youngstown State tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Riley Miller and Ryan Lindberg scored 24 points apiece as St. Thomas (MN) beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-73 on Sunday at the Youngstown State tournament.

Parker Bjorklund had 16 points and seven rebounds for St. Thomas (3-3). Anders Nelson added 13 points.

Ray'Sean Taylor had 15 points for the Cougars (2-4). Shaun Doss Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Courtney Carter had 14 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

