St. Louis heads to Columbus for non-conference showdown

In their last matchup on Nov. 27, St. Louis won 6-3. Pavel Buchnevich recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 46 total points for the Blue Jackets, 24 goals and 22 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 59 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 37 assists. Brayden Schenn has seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (illness), Tyler Bozak: out (lower-body).

