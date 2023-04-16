St. Louis City rolls to 5-1 victory over Cincinnati

Stroud used assists from João Klauss and Eduard Löwen to give St. Louis City (6-2-0) the lead on its way to ending a two-match losing streak in its first season of play. The win moves St. Louis City back in front of Seattle atop the Western Conference after the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 4-1.

Löwen followed with an unassisted goal in the 39th minute to make it 2-0. Kyle HIebert found the net — with assists from Stroud and Klauss — in the second minute of stoppage time for a 3-0 halftime lead.