St. John's defeats Xavier 81-66

Led by Joel Soriano's 18 points, the St. John's Red Storm defeated the Xavier Musketeers 81-66 in a Big East Conference opener on Wednesday night
30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano's 18 points helped St. John's defeat Xavier 81-66 on Wednesday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Soriano added 14 rebounds, five assists, and six blocks for the Red Storm (8-3). Nahiem Alleyne scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Chris Ledlum was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

The Musketeers (6-6) were led in scoring by Desmond Claude, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Quincy Olivari added 13 points for Xavier. Trey Green also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

