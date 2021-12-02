springfield-news-sun logo
St. Francis goes up against Ohio

14 minutes ago
Ohio plays St. Francis (Pa.) in a non-conference matchup

St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3) vs. Ohio (5-2)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays host to St. Francis (Pa.) in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Wednesday. St. Francis (Pa.) blew out Bucknell by 26 at home, while Ohio fell to LSU on the road, 66-51.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists to lead the charge for the Red Flash. Josh Cohen is also a key contributor, producing 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Jason Carter, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Bobcats are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 69.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

