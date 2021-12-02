St. Francis goes up against Ohio

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists to lead the charge for the Red Flash. Josh Cohen is also a key contributor, producing 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by Jason Carter, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Bobcats are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.