Sprained knee sidelines Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah for 2nd day

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati because of bad weather, according to a pool report.

Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He was carted off with a knee sprain in last Sunday's AFC championship win over Kansas City.