Sponsor: Ohio voting law overhaul won't be ready for 2022

LaRose, a Republican who has at times parted with the GOP, has embraced key elements of Seitz's bill that mirror proposals he has been pushing himself, in some cases for years.

Those include the online absentee ballot request system, which LaRose first introduced as a state senator in 2013. Then-Secretary of State Jon Husted, a fellow Republican who is now lieutenant governor, also backed the proposal at the time. Both face statewide elections this year.

It's a system already in place in 18 states, according to data compiled by the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures.

Spokesperson Rob Nichols said LaRose “looks forward to continuing a dialogue with the Legislature” about priorities of his contained in Seitz's bill. He appeared to concur with Seitz that time is out for 2022.

"As that dialogue continues, an important point to consider is the implementation date of those changes to ensure Ohio voters have full confidence in the improvements,” said Nichols.

Since 2012, Ohio has mailed absentee ballot request forms to registered voters in every even-year general election, at a cost of around $1.25 million. The state already allows overseas and military voters to request them online. The forms are verified by bipartisan teams of county election officials before a ballot is mailed to the voter.

In odd-numbered years, primaries or if a voter is newly registered, those wanting to vote by mail must pick up a ballot application, call and ask for one to be mailed or print one off the internet and mail or hand-deliver it back to their local board.

In a 2019 investigation, The Associated Press found that more than 6,500 absentee ballot applications were rejected for the 2018 general election because of missing or mismatched signatures, delaying or stymying individuals' efforts to vote.

That signature requirement is a largely overlooked and spottily tracked step in Ohio’s voting process, which has shifted increasingly to mail-in ballots since early, no-fault absentee voting was instituted in 2005.

Seitz's bill emerged last year as a number of Republican-led states proposed significant rewrites of state election laws following the 2020 election made divisive by Trump's unsupported claims of fraud. President Joe Biden, who won that election, traveled this week to Georgia, where the first of those laws was passed, to call for action on a new national voting rights law.

Ohio wasn't one of the states targeted by Trump. He defeated Biden handily in the state, in an election that audits showed was counted to near perfection, even by Ohio's nationally recognized high standards.

Seitz has said the sweeping overhaul he has proposed isn’t intended to suppress voters, but is a thoughtful effort to incorporate changes long sought by Democrats, Republicans, the state’s bipartisan election officials’ association and voter advocates.