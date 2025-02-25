Spitzley and Western Michigan host Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Akron after Hannah Spitzley scored 20 points in Western Michigan's 56-43 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 5-7 in home games. Western Michigan is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Zips are 3-11 in MAC play. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Western Michigan is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Akron allows to opponents. Akron's 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Broncos and Zips match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Broncos. Spitzley is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zakia Rasheed is averaging 6.4 points for the Zips. Shelbee Brown is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 22.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Zips: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.