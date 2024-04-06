Spencer Steer hits 3-run homer as the Reds rally past the Mets for 9-6 victory

The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth. Ramírez threw 53 pitches in two innings.

The Mets used four relievers in Friday’s win, and they were without Edwin Díaz after the closer pitched each of the previous two days.

Omar Narváez had three hits and two RBIs for New York, which had won two in a row after losing its first five games of the season. Brandon Nimmo had two hits and drove in two runs.

