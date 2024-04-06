Spencer Steer hits 3-run homer as the Reds rally past the Mets for 9-6 victory

Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer during Cincinnati’s five-run eighth inning, helping the Reds knock off the New York Mets 9-6

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer during Cincinnati's five-run eighth inning, helping the Reds knock off the New York Mets 9-6 on Saturday.

Cincinnati trailed 5-4 before Elly De La Cruz singled home pinch-runner Bubba Thompson. Steer followed with a drive to left-center against Yohan Ramírez (0-1) for his third homer of the season.

The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth. Ramírez threw 53 pitches in two innings.

The Mets used four relievers in Friday’s win, and they were without Edwin Díaz after the closer pitched each of the previous two days.

Omar Narváez had three hits and two RBIs for New York, which had won two in a row after losing its first five games of the season. Brandon Nimmo had two hits and drove in two runs.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Clark County conducting roundabout survey, asks for public input
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County to address 22 homes with lead paint using $1.2 million...
5
Clark State ranked No. 1 military friendly, military spouse friendly...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top