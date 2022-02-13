Hamburger icon
Spear scores 27 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 73-68

Kahliel Spear scored 27 points to lead four in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Youngstown State 73-68

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 27 points to lead four in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Youngstown State 73-68 on Sunday.

Spear had a near-perfect shooting game, making 10 of 11 from the field, all three of his 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 free throws. He also had seven rebounds.

Michael Green III scored 14 points for the Colonials (7-19, 5-12 Colonial). Matt Mayers added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kam Farris scored 10 points.

Dwayne Cohill scored 18 points for Youngstown State (16-11, 10-7). Myles Hunter added 14 points, Tevin Olison 12 and Michael Akuchie 11. Akuchie had 11 rebounds for the Penguins.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

