Spear scores 27 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 73-68

Spear had a near-perfect shooting game, making 10 of 11 from the field, all three of his 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 free throws. He also had seven rebounds.

Michael Green III scored 14 points for the Colonials (7-19, 5-12 Colonial). Matt Mayers added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kam Farris scored 10 points.