Southern Utah beats Kent State in The Basketball Classic

1 hour ago
Dre Marin had 27 points as Southern Utah edged past Kent State 83-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin had 27 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Kent State 83-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Marin made 7 of 10 3-pointers.

John Knight III had 14 points for Southern Utah (21-11). Jason Spurgin added 13 points and Harrison Butler had 11 points.

Malique Jacobs scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Flashes (23-11). Jalen Sullinger added 16 points and Andrew Garcia had 13 points.

