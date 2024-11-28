Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Youngstown State Penguins meet in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Youngstown State at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-1 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Penguins have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 3.0.

Southern Indiana makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). Youngstown State has shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 14.8 points for the Penguins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.