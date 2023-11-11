South Dakota State clinches at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title

Mark Gronowski threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with 166 yards and two touchdowns going to Jadon Janke, and South Dakota State beat Youngstown State 34-0 to clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with 166 yards and two touchdowns going to Jadon Janke, and South Dakota State beat Youngstown State 34-0 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title for the second year in a row.

Top-ranked South Dakota State (10-0, 7-0), which entered with a one-game lead over both Northern Iowa and South Dakota, has won 24 games in a row dating to last season. The Jackrabbits have won 13 of the 15 meetings with Youngstown State as members of the MVFC.

Isaiah Davis added 130 yards rushing and a touchdown for South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits ended the first half with a six-point swing. Youngstown State's 29-yard field-goal attempt was blocked and Isaiah Stalbird returned it 17 yards to near midfield. Gronowski connected with Janke for a 20-yard completion and Hunter Dustman made a 43-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-0 lead at the break.

Youngstown State was outgained 232-88 in the first half.

South Dakota State scored on the first offensive play of the third quarter when Gronowski found Janke wide open along the left sideline for a 56-yard touchdown.

Mitch Davidson was 17-of-29 passing for 149 yards with one interception for Youngstown State (6-4, 4-3).

