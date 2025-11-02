South Alabama hosts Akron to open season

Akron Zips at South Alabama Jaguars
Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama starts the season at home against Akron.
South Alabama went 4-8 at home a season ago while going 6-24 overall. The Jaguars gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.
Akron finished 2-12 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Zips shot 40.1% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
