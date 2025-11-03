South Alabama begins season at home against Akron

Akron Zips at South Alabama Jaguars
Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Akron for the season opener.
South Alabama went 4-8 at home last season while going 6-24 overall. The Jaguars averaged 62.6 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.
Akron finished 10-21 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Zips averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Property tax abolition group says ‘significant’ tax reforms...
2
Springfield students with disabilities get support as they enter the...
3
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in Springfield
4
Second Harvest Food Bank preparing for major increase in demand as SNAP...
5
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever