Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. Authorities said a 911 call Saturday evening said a 2-year-old girl having fallen into the pool or was found unconscious there. More 911 calls soon followed about people unconscious or feeling such symptoms as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

Memorial Hospital spokesperson Melanie Ziegler said 11 people, five adults and six children, came to the hospital, seven brought by first responders and four coming in on their own.