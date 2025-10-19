Sorsby has hand in 4 TDs in No. 24 Cincinnati's 49-17 victory over Oklahoma State

Matthew McDoom returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Bearcats.

Rodney Fields Jr. ran for a career-high 163 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards for the Cowboys (1-6, 0-4).

An energetic crowd that showed up despite the team's struggles couldn't save Oklahoma State from its sixth straight defeat. It was the Cowboys' fourth straight loss since firing coach Mike Gundy, and all have been by double digits.

Sorsby threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half to help the Bearcats take a 28-10 lead. Fields broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-17 before Cincinnati took charge.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats gave up 377 yards to an Oklahoma State offense that has mostly struggled all season. They made up for it by forcing three turnovers, but they'll still need to tighten up a bit with Baylor, Utah, Arizona, BYU and TCU ahead on the schedule.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys ran for 228 yards on 48 carries after averaging 124.5 yards rushing in their first six games. They seem to find success in one area or another each week, but can't put the elements together for interim coach Doug Meacham.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Baylor next Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Texas Tech next Saturday.

