Sore knee sidelines Bulls' LaVine, Caruso back against Cavs

Lavine missed the final three games prior to the All-Star break. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season.

The Bulls knew they'd have to manage the situation the rest of the way and that LaVine might miss some games. The fact that the two-time All-Star wasn't able to play even though they had two days off after winning at Detroit on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak did not seem to raise extra alarms for coach Billy Donovan.