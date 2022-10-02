Snyder's late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20

Snyder's pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took 3:51 off the clock. Miami (2-3) made it to the Buffalo 46-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 3 seconds left in its MAC opener.

Mike Washington's 1-yard touchdown plunge gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Three scrimmage plays later Aveon Smith scored on a 73-yard run to pull the RedHawks even.