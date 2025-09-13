Snow scores with 1:03 left and Buffalo beats Kent State 31-28 for 5th straight MAC victory

Kent State (1-2, 0-1) lost its 24th straight game against a FBS opponent. The Golden Flashes have also lost 17 straight conference games and 11 consecutive home games against MAC foes.

The Golden Flashes took a 28-24 lead with 2:37 remaining after a 22-play, 93-yard drive that took over 12 minutes off the clock.

But Buffalo marched down the field in eight plays, covering 76 yards, ending on a third-and-10 play that saw Snow wide open near the goal line.

Snow has a receiving touchdown in six straight regular-season games dating to last season — making him the first UB player to have a touchdown catch in each of the first three games of the season since Alex Neutz in 2012.

Al-Jay Henderson, who had a career-high 185 yards rushing against Kent State last season, carried it 15 times for 75 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo. Nik McMillan made six catches for 111 yards and a score.

Freshman Dru DeShields threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start for Kent State. He also carried it 14 times for 37 yards and another score.

