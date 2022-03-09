SMU's Davis is AAC player of year; Sampson top coach

Davis, who leads the conference with 19.5 points a game and is third with 4.6 assists, was the only unanimous pick on the All-AAC first team released Wednesday. He also was the league's top scorer last season.

The other first-team picks are graduate senior forwards Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. of regular-season champion and 18th-ranked Houston, Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and Memphis 6-foot-11 freshman center Jalen Duren.