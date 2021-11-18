Smucker Co. to build $1.1B sandwich factory near Birmingham

The Ohio-based J.M. Smucker Co. said the plant, to be constructed in the McCalla area of Jefferson County, will create 750 jobs. Construction is expected to begin by January with production set to start in 2025.

The factory will make Uncrustables, frozen sandwiches that can be thawed and eaten, which chief executive Mark Smucker said is one of the company's leading products. The brand has about $500 million in annual net sales, the company said.