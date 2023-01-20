Small plane vanishes near NY airport; search is ongoing

Preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before air traffic controllers lost radio and radar contact with the plane around 6:15 p.m. near the Westchester County Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.

The plane was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, with an unknown number of people aboard, Cory said. She said the aircraft lost contact with controllers less than two miles (3 km) from the Westchester airport. It's near White Plains, about 39 miles (63 km) north of JFK.