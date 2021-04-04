Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Cleveland

The Tigers finished 12-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting .245 as a team.

The Indians went 23-17 in division games in 2020. Cleveland pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.11.

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.