Skilling scores 17, leads Cincinnati in 92-56 rout of West Virginia in reagular-season finale

The Bearcats (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) were without their leading rebounder, Viktor Lakhin for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury. It is unknown whether he will be available for the conference tournament. Also missing was the team's top 3-point shooter, CJ Fredrick, with a hamstring injury. But it mattered little in a second half that saw them shoot 70% (21 of 30) from the field, with all but one of their misses coming from beyond the 3-point arc. Skilling was 4-for-4 shooting over the final 20 minutes and scored 15 of his 17 points after intermission.

Cincinnati was 36 of 61 (59%) shooting for the game. Senior John Newman III, starting his final home game, finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, and fellow senior Jamille Reynolds added 13 points. Simas Lukosius 12 points and five assists.

Noah Farrakhan came off the bench to score 12 points for West Virginia (9-22, 4-14) and was the lone scorer to reach double figures.

