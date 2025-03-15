Sixth-seeded Saint Joseph's (PA) upsets No. 3 seed Dayton in OT, 73-68 to reach A-10 semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points, six in the overtime, as No. 6-seeded Saint Joseph's (PA) knocked off third-seeded Dayton 73-68 on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Reynolds also contributed seven rebounds for the Hawks (22-11). Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 17 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Derek Simpson had 11 points and shot 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Hawks picked up their sixth straight win.