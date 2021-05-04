X

Six candidates try to make Cincinnati mayor runoff

This Sept. 29, 2014 photo shows Cecil Thomas at the Cincinnati Enquirer Editorial Board. Thomas is running for Cincinnati mayor. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Liz Dufour

news | 1 hour ago
Voters in Cincinnati are making their choice to be the next mayor

CINCINNATI (AP) — Voters in Cincinnati will make their choice Tuesday for the next mayor of Ohio's third-largest city.

Six candidates are running in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November election. The race is nonpartisan, but Democrats dominate the city’s politics.

Among the candidates are Democratic state Sen. Cecil Thomas, a former Cincinnati police officer; Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, a former Democratic congressional nominee, and David Mann, a long-time member of city council who has served as mayor before. Mann, 81, also served in Congress.

Trying to score upsets are businessperson Gavi Begtrup, retired firefighter Raffel Prophett, and educator Herman Najoli.

Polls were scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Among key issues are guiding the city as its downtown starts to open up after pandemic shutdowns and cleaning up corruption after four council members since February 2020 have been charged on federal counts.

They are running to succeed Mayor John Cranley, who is term-limited after serving two four-year terms. He is preparing to run in the Democratic governor primary in 2022. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced her Democratic candidacy for governor last month, with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine expected to seek as second term.

In this photo from Oct. 9, 2018, Aftab Pureval, a candidate in the race to be the mayor of Cincinnati, speaks with the Cincinnati Enquirer editorial board. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Cara Owsley

In this photo from Sept. 30, 2020, Dr. Herman Najoli, a candidate in the race to be the mayor of Cincinnati, poses for a portrait outside his home in the West Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. (Hannah Ruhoff/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

In this photo from Jan. 26, 2021, Cincinnati mayoral candidate Gavi Begtrup poses at Mt. Lookout Square in the Mt. Lookout neighborhood of Cincinnati. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene

In this photo from March 11, 2021 David Mann, a Cincinnati Mayoral candidate and current City Council Member, poses for a photo in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Liz Dufour

In this photo from Jan. 18, 2021, MLK Coalition President Raffel Prophett speaks before the MLK march. Prophett is a candidate in the race to be the mayor of Cincinnati. (Phil Didion/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Phil Didion

