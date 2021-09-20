Singer expected to start for the Royals against Indians

The Royals are 31-43 on the road. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Triston McKenzie notched his fourth victory and Owen Miller went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Mike Minor took his 12th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 142 hits and has 51 RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 45 home runs and is slugging .542.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Royals: 5-5, .292 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

Royals: Brady Singer: (undisclosed), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.