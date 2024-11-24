Siena faces Miami (OH) in Cypress Lake, Florida

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) vs. Siena Saints (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will square off against Miami (OH) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Saints are 3-2 in non-conference play. Siena is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (OH) finished 15-17 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The RedHawks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

