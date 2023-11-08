Sieh Bangura runs for a pair of short-yardage TDs to get Ohio past Buffalo 20-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns to help Ohio beat Buffalo 20-10 on Tuesday night.

Bangura finished with 78 yards rushing on 17 carries, and his 1-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 1:55 remaining. He also scored from the 2-yard line late in the third quarter to give Ohio (7-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) a 10-3 lead.

Buffalo running back CJ Ogbonna had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that tied it 10-all with 13:30 to play.

Gianni Spetic's 25-yard field goal gave the Bobcats a 13-10 lead. On the ensuing possession, Ohio's Keye Thompson forced Cole Snyder to fumble the ball and the Bobcats recovered it. Bangura added his second TD run eight plays later.

Kurtis Rourke threw for 121 yards on 14-of-21 passing for Ohio.

Synder completed 14 of 21 passes for 171 yards for Buffalo (3-7, 3-3). Ogbonna and Ron Cook Jr. combined for 95 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Ohio had only 242 yards of offense but held Buffalo to 295.

