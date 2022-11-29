Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88

Cleveland won eight straight following a season-opening loss at Toronto, and returned to Canada having won five of its past six.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell went 3 for 11 and scored a season-low eight points. Mitchell was held below 20 for the third time in 21 games.

The Cavaliers shot 7 for 38 from 3-point range, their fewest made 3s of the season and their lowest percentage at .184. Cleveland matched its previous season low with eight 3-pointers in Sunday’s win at Detroit.

Cleveland was 3 for 11 from long distance in the first quarter, 3 for 10 in the second and 0 for 8 in the third. Caris LeVert connected with 2:17 to play in the fourth, giving the Cavs their only 3-pointer in 17 second-half attempts.

Siakam made Toronto’s first two baskets and scored eight points in a seven-minute stint in the first quarter. The Raptors led 26-24 after one.

Siakam scored nine points in the second and VanVleet added seven as the Raptors made four of six from 3-point range to lead 52-43 at halftime.

Toronto took an 80-67 lead into the fourth.

Cavaliers: C Jarrett Allen (sore lower back) sat out for the second straight game. F Lamar Stevens (non-COVID-19 illness) missed his third straight, while F Kevin Love (broken right thumb) missed his fourth in a row. … LeVert returned after missing four games because of a sprained left ankle.

Raptors: Barnes was a reserve in Game 4 of Toronto’s first-round playoff series last season, when he was returning from an ankle injury. … Trent came off the bench, ending a streak of 85 consecutive starting appearances. … F Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe, left foot) missed his fifth straight game. … G Dalano Banton returned after missing three games because of a sprained left ankle.

Cavaliers: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

